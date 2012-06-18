Belarus: Stable Instability?

IMGXYZ3822IMGZYXOne year ago, the Belarus policy community lost one of its brightest stars, Vitali Silitski, director of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS). To honor his memory, Carnegie hosted a discussion of the current situation in Belarus with Tatiana Kouzina of BISS, Sergej Satsuk of Ezhednevnik, the first Belarusian electronic newspaper, and Olga Stuzhinskaya of the Office for a Democratic Belarus, a Brussels-based NGO. Balazs Jarabik, of Kiev-based office of Pact, Inc., introduced the panel. Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky moderated.

Travel for the Belarusian speakers was supported by USAID through Pact, Inc.

Honoring Vitali Silitski

Rodger Potocki of the National Endowment for Democracy provided the opening remarks in memory of Vitali Silitski. Potocki discussed several overarching themes visible in Silitski’s writings and ideas:

Inside and Not Outside: Silitski advocated for funding for groups inside of Belarus, “not to the diaspora in the West.”



General Overview of the Political Situation in Belarus

Kouzina examined some concepts helpful for understanding the present-day situation in Belarus.

Preemptive Authoritarianism: Kouzina described Silitski’s concept of preemptive authoritarianism as an effort by the regime to suppress any emerging oppositional forces by dealing with political challenges well in advance. In Belarus, this takes two chief forms: tactical prevention, such as pressure on opposition politicians, independent journalists, and human rights defenders, and institutional prevention, such as legal amendments on mass events and recent bill to penalize “illegal sociological surveys.”



The State of Belarusian Economy

Russia’s Economic Influence: Russian crude oil is sent, tax free, to Belarus for “domestic consumption” but then re-exported, resulting in a profit of around $10 billion over three years, explained Satsuk. Currently, domestic oil prices are lower in Belarus than in Russia, from where the oil is exported, he added. Belarus also benefits from cheap natural gas, earning about $5 billion over three years, added Satsuk. Overall, Russian investment in Belarus over the next three years will reach $28 billion, dwarfing the $5 billion provided by Western international financial institutions, said Satsuk. This gives Russia significant influence in Belarus.



Development Trends in Belarus’s Civil Society