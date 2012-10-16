event

Asia-Pacific Security in the 21st Century

Tue. October 16th, 2012
Vladivostok

IMGXYZ3917IMGZYXThe 2012 APEC summit took place in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok. Following this summit, the Carnegie Moscow Center and the Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnography of the Peoples of the Far East, Far Eastern branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, organized a conference in Vladivostok dedicated to the Asia-Pacific security in the 21st century, especially to the Russia’s place in the region and the region’s influence on Russia’s development.

The issues discussed:

  • Perspectives on a 21st Century Security Agenda in the Asia-Pacific Region
     
  • How National Security Policies of Individual Countries Address the Emerging Security Agenda in the Asia-Pacific Region
     
  • Russia’s Energy Resources as a Security Factor in North-East Asia
     
  • Toward a Regional Security Framework in the Asia-Pacific Region
     
Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.