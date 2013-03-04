event

The Secretary: A Journey With Hillary Clinton

Mon. March 4th, 2013
Washington, DC

To her supporters Hillary Clinton was one of the great secretaries of state in the modern era, while to her detractors she left office without any major foreign policy achievements. In the first inside account to be published about Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, BBC State Department Correspondent Kim Ghattas offers an up close and personal perspective on the challenges of being America’s top diplomat in an increasingly multipolar world. Her book, The Secretary: A Journey with Hillary Clinton from Beirut to the Heart of American Power, has already attracted significant praise prior to its release. David Ignatius described it as “essential reading” and Robert Kagan praised its “candid impression of American power.”

Ghattas will discuss Clinton’s legacy and future and examine American power and diplomacy in the twenty-first century. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour will moderate. Books will be available for purchase.  

Political ReformForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle East
event speakers

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Kim Ghattas

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

David Rothkopf

Former Visiting Scholar

David Rothkopf was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment as well as the former CEO and editor in chief of the FP Group.