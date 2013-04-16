China-Russia-U.S.: Nuclear Security Culture and Partnerships

As possessors of nuclear weapons and proponents of nuclear energy, China, Russia, and the United States cooperate in both bilateral and multilateral forums to better ensure nuclear safety and security. Yet their different historical patterns of engagement on arms control continue to impact their current cooperation. A group of Chinese, U.S., and Russian political and technical experts from the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, U.S. Embassy, Russian Embassy, Institute of Applied Physics and Computational Mathematics, China Institute for International Strategic Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, Beijing University, Tsinghua University, and China Foreign Affairs University met to discuss nuclear partnerships at the fifteenth instalment of the “Arms Control Seminar Series” for senior scholars. Carnegie’s Lora Saalman moderated.

Building Partnerships

One U.S. expert noted that Beijing, Moscow, and Washington have an obligation to ensure that their nuclear stores and stockpiles are safe and secure. Another U.S. participant added that this is even more salient now that Cooperative Threat Reduction has been upended to reflect a “peer-to-peer” relationship.

Differences Among Peers: A Chinese expert asked what role China would be expected to play if it were to join U.S.-Russia nuclear talks. A U.S. expert responded that there remain differences in how Washington interacts with Moscow and how it interacts with Beijing. While decades of Sino-Russian exchange in arms control forums have allowed them to form a “deep relationship among technical and military groups,” Washington and Beijing are still working to build a common understanding, language, and habits. Efforts like the National Academy of Sciences’ Chinese-English nuclear glossary have been an integral first-step in facilitating technical interaction, but sustained high-level Sino-U.S. interaction must occur before this can be translated into policy, the expert argued.



Building Security Cultures

Many countries perceive nuclear power as a way to achieve economic development, said one U.S. participant. While such technologies are worrisome because they have the potential to be used for military purposes, countries under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty have the right to peaceful use, the expert added. Nonetheless, the U.S. participant maintained that there is a need to build a “security culture” around such endeavors. To this end, the U.S. expert cited the crucial role of the Centers of Excellence within China, as well as their promise as models and training centers for the Asia Pacific and abroad.