Cyberspace in India: Growing and Maturing

Mon. April 22nd, 2013
Washington, DC

The growth of social media, e-commerce, and e-governance has made cyberspace policy a critical issue in India and elsewhere. India’s Information Technology Act and the rules governing it have faced challenges in the courts and the political arena, and the growing incidents of cyberattacks from foreign sources have ignited the debate for strategic defensive and offensive capacity building. Subimal Bhattacharjee, the former Country Head for the General Dynamics International Corporation in India, discussed the origins of India’s cyberspace policies today, as well as the institutional factors that will most shape the country’s cybersecurity strategy looking to the future. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis moderated. The event was held under the Chatham House Rule. 

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Subimal Bhattacharjee