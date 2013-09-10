event

Israel’s Short-Range Missile Defense in Action

Tue. September 10th, 2013
Washington, DC

Israel’s short-range missile defense system was designed to defend against rocket attacks on the country’s population centers. The impetus to develop the so-called Iron Dome gathered momentum following the 2006 Lebanon War. Since its deployment in 2011, the system has seen action in several engagements, including during the fighting around Gaza in November 2012. Israel views its performance as more than satisfactory and plans to deploy more batteries. This view is shared by the U.S. administration and Congress, which will provide financial support for its further production.

This event convened experts to discuss the impact of the development and deployment of Israel’s short-range missile defense in terms of deterrence and stabilization.

Uzi Rubin

Uzi Rubin is the founder and first director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Israel Ministry of Defense. In this capacity he initiated and managed Israel’s effort to develop, produce, and deploy its first national missile defense shield—the Arrow missile defense system. He now heads his own defense consultancy, Rubicon Ltd, and publishes frequently in the professional and international media on Israeli and Western defense topics, focusing on missile proliferation and missile defense.

James M. Acton

James M. Acton is a senior associate in the Carnegie Nuclear Policy Program. A physicist by training, Acton specializes in deterrence, disarmament, nonproliferation, and nuclear energy. His current research focuses on the implications of next-generation conventional weapons for both the nuclear disarmament process and international security more broadly.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies and director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation, with a concentration on South Asia, Iran, and the problem of justice in the international political economy.

Nuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastIsrael
