Japan’s Strategy for Peace: New Komeito’s Perspective

Natsuo Yamaguchi became leader of the New Komeito Party in 2009 and is now an important partner in Japan’s ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During this first visit to the United States by a Komeito leader in ten years, Yamaguchi spoke about Japan’s future foreign policy and Japanese-U.S. alliance relations. James L. Schoff moderated.

Jessica T. Mathews

Jessica T. Mathews was appointed president of the Carnegie Endowment in 1997. Her career includes senior positions in the White House, State Department, Congress, Council on Foreign Relations, World Resources Institute, and the Washington Post.

The Honorable Natsuo Yamaguchi

Natsuo Yamaguchi has served as the chief representative of Japan’s New Komeito Party since 2009.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.