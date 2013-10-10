Recapturing India’s Growth Momentum: A Conversation With Finance Minister Chidambaram

In recent months, India’s economy has encountered serious headwinds with economic growth slowing from near double-digits to below five percent a year. A central figure in India’s political and economic landscape for nearly two decades, Minister Chidambaram discussed India’s economic future and his government’s plans to restore rapid growth. He also discussed the role that the U.S.-India economic relationship can play in stimulating India’s economic revival. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Shri Palaniappan Chidambaram

Shri Palaniappan Chidambaram is Union Finance Minister of India. He also held this position from 1996 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2008. He has held several ministerial posts in the union government, including as minister of Home Affairs from 2008 to 2012. A distinguished advocate who has practiced before the Supreme Court of India and various Indian high courts, Chidambaram currently represents the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in the state of Tamil Nadu.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies and director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation, with a concentration on South Asia, Iran, and the problem of justice in the international political economy.