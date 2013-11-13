event

Young Scholars Roundtable on Northeast Asia

Wed. November 13th, 2013
Washington, D.C.

Despite increasing economic ties, diplomatic relations remain icy between China, Japan, and Korea on a number of areas including historical issues, territorial disputes, and North Korea policy. A younger generation of policy analysts from China, Japan, Korea, and the United States examined the roots of stalled progress on so-called “cold” diplomacy (compared to “hot” economic relations), discussing the impact of this lack of progress, and considering options for overcoming these diplomatic obstacles in Northeast Asia. 

SecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaSouth KoreaChinaJapan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.