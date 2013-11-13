Young Scholars Roundtable on Northeast Asia

Registration
Despite increasing economic ties, diplomatic relations remain icy between China, Japan, and Korea on a number of areas including historical issues, territorial disputes, and North Korea policy. A younger generation of policy analysts from China, Japan, Korea, and the United States examined the roots of stalled progress on so-called “cold” diplomacy (compared to “hot” economic relations), discussing the impact of this lack of progress, and considering options for overcoming these diplomatic obstacles in Northeast Asia.