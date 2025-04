Carnegie was on the ground at the 50th annual Munich Security Conference, giving our readers exclusive access to the debates and discussions as they unfolded. Carnegie’s Judy Dempsey, Ulrich Speck, and Dmitri Trenin provided insights on current and future security challenges.

Readers were invited to join the discussion by following Carnegie Europe’s Strategic Europe blog and via @Judy_Dempsey, @uli_speck and @DmitriTrenin on Twitter.