What to Expect in Post-Election India

Journalist and policy expert Pramit Pal Chaudhuri assessed India’s successes and shortcomings of the past decade and analyzed how this spring’s general election is likely to affect India’s economic and foreign policy landscape. Drawing on decades of insider national security expertise, Chaudhuri brings a unique perspective to the discussion of post-election India. Carnegie’s Frederic Grare moderated.

Pramit Pal Chaudhuri

Pramit Pal Chaudhuri is foreign editor of the Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and has been with the paper since 2000. He wrote about international politics and economic issues for the Telegraph and the Statesman newspapers in Calcutta from 1985 to 2000. He is serving his second two-year term on the National Security Advisory Board to the prime minister of India, and has represented India in numerous Track II dialogues, including with the United States, China, Israel, and Japan.

Frederic Grare

Frederic Grare is senior associate and director of Carnegie’s South Asia Program. He works on India’s Look East policy, on Afghanistan and Pakistan’s regional policies, and on the tension between stability and democratization, including civil-military relations, in Pakistan.