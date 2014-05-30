Al-Qaeda Transformed: The Core, Its Affiliates, and Their Splinters

This conference brought together leading scholars and practitioners from the United States, Europe, and the Arab world to examine the complex dynamics underway within al-Qaeda. This included its role in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and North Africa, as well as European influence on the movement, and the broader political and social context within which al-Qaeda operates today.

Agenda

8:30–9:00 a.m.

Registration

9:00–10:15 a.m.

Al-Qaeda in the Levant

Fidaa El Itani

Nelly Lahoud, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Joas Wagemakers, Radboud University Nijmegen

Moderator: Frederic Wehrey, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

10:15–10:30 a.m.

Break

10:30–11:45 a.m.

Al-Qaeda in North Africa

Ismail Alexandrani, Arab Reform Initiative

Anouar Boukhars, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Frederic Wehrey, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Bronwyn Bruton, Atlantic Council

Moderator: Michele Dunne, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

11:45 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Break

12:00–1:00 p.m.

Luncheon Discussion: Al-Qaeda's Curious Comeback

Bruce Hoffman, Georgetown University

1:00-1:15 p.m.

Break

1:15–2:30 p.m.

European Influences on Al-Qaeda— and Potential Blowback

Farhad Khosrokhavar, Sciences Po

Petter Nesser, Norwegian Defense Research Establishment

Raffaello Pantucci, Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies

Moderator: Sarah Chayes, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:30–2:45 p.m.

Break

2:45–4:00 p.m.

Implications for Local and Western Strategies