Al-Qaeda Transformed: The Core, Its Affiliates, and Their Splinters

Registration
This conference brought together leading scholars and practitioners from the United States, Europe, and the Arab world to examine the complex dynamics underway within al-Qaeda. This included its role in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and North Africa, as well as European influence on the movement, and the broader political and social context within which al-Qaeda operates today.
Agenda
8:30–9:00 a.m.
9:00–10:15 a.m.
Al-Qaeda in the Levant
- Fidaa El Itani
- Nelly Lahoud, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
- Joas Wagemakers, Radboud University Nijmegen
- Moderator: Frederic Wehrey, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
10:15–10:30 a.m.
10:30–11:45 a.m.
Al-Qaeda in North Africa
- Ismail Alexandrani, Arab Reform Initiative
- Anouar Boukhars, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Frederic Wehrey, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Bronwyn Bruton, Atlantic Council
- Moderator: Michele Dunne, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
11:45 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
12:00–1:00 p.m.
Luncheon Discussion: Al-Qaeda's Curious Comeback
Bruce Hoffman, Georgetown University
1:00-1:15 p.m.
1:15–2:30 p.m.
European Influences on Al-Qaeda— and Potential Blowback
- Farhad Khosrokhavar, Sciences Po
- Petter Nesser, Norwegian Defense Research Establishment
- Raffaello Pantucci, Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies
- Moderator: Sarah Chayes, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2:30–2:45 p.m.
2:45–4:00 p.m.
Implications for Local and Western Strategies
- Nadwa Al-Dawsari, Yemeni Tribal Voices blog
- Peter Bergen, New America Foundation
- Jen Easterly, National Security Council
- Moderator: William McCants, Brookings Institution