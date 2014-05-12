event
EU Security Amid Crisis in Ukraine

Mon. May 12th, 2014
Recent events in Ukraine have been a stark reminder of the perennially fragile nature of stability and peace in Europe. They have also brought the relationship between Russia and the West into uncharted waters, with consequences potentially affecting all channels of cooperation. Confronted with this fresh crisis at their doorstep, Europeans must reassess their strategic situation, the usefulness of their security toolbox, and the validity of the institutions that guarantee freedom on their continent.

Carnegie Europe was honored to host Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski, for a public Q&A discussion with Judy Dempsey and Jan Techau. The debate focused on the strategic consequences of the Ukraine crisis for European security, the long-term trends and scenarios for the future power balance in wider Europe, and the United States’ role in supporting European defense.

Radosław Sikorski

Radosław Sikorski is the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Poland.

Judy Dempsey

Judy Dempsey is a nonresident senior associate at Carnegie Europe and editor in chief of Carnegie Europe’s Strategic Europe blog.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe. He is a noted expert on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.

