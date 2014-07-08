event

Indonesia Votes: Twitter Q&A with Vikram Nehru

Tue. July 8th, 2014
Twitter.com/VikramNehru

Indonesia is at a crucial moment in its history. On July 9, outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will hand the reins to one of two candidates standing in the country’s presidential election. Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo both have the capacity to bend Indonesia’s arc of history—but each in a different direction.

As Indonesians choose between two very different futures, Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru hosted a Twitter Q&A on the likely implications of the change in leadership.

Follow @VikramNehru for more insights and analysis on the election in Indonesia.

Political ReformDemocracySoutheast AsiaIndonesia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Vikram Nehru

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Nehru was a nonresident senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. An expert on development economics, growth, poverty reduction, debt sustainability, governance, and the performance and prospects of East Asia, his research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.