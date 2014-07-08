Indonesia Votes: Twitter Q&A with Vikram Nehru

Indonesia is at a crucial moment in its history. On July 9, outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will hand the reins to one of two candidates standing in the country’s presidential election. Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo both have the capacity to bend Indonesia’s arc of history—but each in a different direction.

As Indonesians choose between two very different futures, Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru hosted a Twitter Q&A on the likely implications of the change in leadership.

