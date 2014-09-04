Carnegie Europe Live From the NATO Summit in Wales

Carnegie Europe was on the ground at the NATO summit in Wales on September 4–5, giving our readers exclusive access to the high-level discussions as they unfolded.

Judy Dempsey and Jan Techau offered insights on NATO allies’ reactions to the multiple crises challenging them, from the unfolding conflict in Ukraine and the West’s deteriorating relationship with Russia to the devastating success of the Islamic State in the Middle East and ongoing concerns over member states’ sorely lacking defense investment.

You can read all of Carnegie’s analysis of the summit and related topics on Carnegie Europe’s Strategic Europe blog and via our Storify page.