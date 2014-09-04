event
Carnegie Europe

Carnegie Europe Live From the NATO Summit in Wales

Thu. September 4th, 2014
NATO Summit Wales, Newport, United Kingdom

Carnegie Europe was on the ground at the NATO summit in Wales on September 4–5, giving our readers exclusive access to the high-level discussions as they unfolded.

Judy Dempsey and Jan Techau offered insights on NATO allies’ reactions to the multiple crises challenging them, from the unfolding conflict in Ukraine and the West’s deteriorating relationship with Russia to the devastating success of the Islamic State in the Middle East and ongoing concerns over member states’ sorely lacking defense investment.

You can read all of Carnegie’s analysis of the summit and related topics on Carnegie Europe’s Strategic Europe blog and via our Storify page.

SecurityEuropeNorth America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Jan Techau

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.