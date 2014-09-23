Carnegie Open House

Carnegie hosted its inaugural open house for faculty and students interested in international affairs. Participants had the opportunity to learn about Carnegie’s role in public policy and international relations, working in a think tank, and our Junior Fellows Program.

Carnegie President Jessica T. Mathews introduced the evening in conversation with Tom Carver, vice president for communications and strategy. Scholars Karim Sadjadpour and George Perkovich spoke about their respective careers, offered insights into the nature of their daily work, and fielded questions. A reception followed with an opportunity to meet and network with our scholars and staff working on Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Nuclear Policy, and Energy and Climate issues.

This event was intended for current students, recent graduates, faculty, and staff.

Jessica T. Mathews

Jessica T. Mathews was appointed president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in 1997. Her career includes senior positions in the White House, State Department, Congress, Council on Foreign Relations, World Resources Institute, and the Washington Post.

Tom Carver

Tom Carver is vice president for communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as senior vice president at Chlopak, Leonard & Schechter. A former award-winning journalist, Carver worked for the BBC from 1984 to 2004.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies and director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He joined Carnegie after four years as the chief Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group based in Washington and Tehran.