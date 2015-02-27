Wendy Sherman on Northeast Asia

Marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy R. Sherman reflected on U.S. engagement in Northeast Asia. Having recently returned from a trip to China, South Korea, and Japan, she spoke about the post-war era and how the United States is rebalancing to Asia and is working with partners and allies to build a peaceful and prosperous regional order amid many challenges.

Click here for a full transcript of the Under Secretary’s remarks.

