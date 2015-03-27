event

“Strategic Plus”: Taking U.S.-India Relations to a New Level

Fri. March 27th, 2015
Washington, DC

President Barack Obama’s recent visit to India propelled U.S.-India relations to a new level of strategic convergence that promises a positive impact on global peace, democracy, and economic prosperity. Reciprocating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier visit to Washington, the two leaders inaugurated a deep agenda of bilateral cooperation resulting in no fewer than 30 dialogues, declarations, and agreements.

In his first visit to Washington since becoming U.S. ambassador to India, Richard Verma discussed how the bilateral strategic partnership has moved into a new “strategic plus” phase, as well as what must be done to sustain the momentum that is transforming and deepening the two countries’ ties. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced Ambassador Verma, and Ashley J. Tellis moderated.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is grateful for the support of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in making this event possible.

Richard Verma

Ambassador Richard Verma is U.S. ambassador to India. He formerly served as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs.  From 2009 to 2011, Verma was a principal advisor to then secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndiaAfghanistanPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Richard Verma

Richard R. Verma serves as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources at the U.S. Department of State.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.