How Corruption Breeds Global Instability

The world seems to be on fire—the spread of the Islamic State in Iraq, the endurance of Boko Haram in Nigeria, the East-West standoff in Ukraine. Is there a common thread tying these events together? In her latest book, entitled Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security, Carnegie’s Sarah Chayes identifies an unexpected link: corruption.

Viewing corruption as a cause and not a result of global instability, how should the EU change its understanding of the phenomenon, and what should it do to raise the priority of tackling it at home, in its neighborhood, and abroad?

To mark the European launch of Thieves of State, Carnegie Europe hosted the book’s author Sarah Chayes in conversation with Jan Techau for a lively Q&A session.

Sarah Chayes

Sarah Chayes is a senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program and the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is director of Carnegie Europe.