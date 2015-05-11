event

Chinese Thinking on Nuclear Weapons, May, 11, 2015

Mon. May 11th, 2015
Washington, DC

Chinese thinking on nuclear weapons issues can be difficult to discern. What are Chinese views on the role of nuclear weapons? Is there a specific security paradigm through which Chinese thinkers understand nuclear policy? How does China make decisions about nuclear weapon development and operation, as well as nuclear arms control and nonproliferation? Carnegie hosted a discussion with Xu Weidi and Wu Riqiang to explain their research findings on these questions and more. Carnegie’s Li Bin moderated.

Xu Weidi

Xu Weidi is a senior research fellow in the Institute for Strategic Studies at China’s National Defense University.

Wu Riqiang

Wu Riqiang is an associate professor at the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

