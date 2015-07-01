event

Q&A on Indian Politics

Wed. July 1st, 2015

Milan Vaishnav participated in a Facebook Q&A to discuss his new paper, Understanding the Indian Voter. Vaishnav discussed Indian politics in depth, India’s foreign policy—including its relations with the United States, and shared his thoughts on the Modi Administration. 

Click here to read the full Facebook Q&A.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicyUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
event speakers

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.