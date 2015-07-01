Q&A on Indian Politics

Milan Vaishnav participated in a Facebook Q&A to discuss his new paper, Understanding the Indian Voter. Vaishnav discussed Indian politics in depth, India’s foreign policy—including its relations with the United States, and shared his thoughts on the Modi Administration.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav’s primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption, ethnic politics, governance and state capacity, election finance, and distributive politics.