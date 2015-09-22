A Conversation With Robert Legvold on U.S.-Russian Relations

“U.S.-Russian relations are in a qualitatively different place since the end of the Cold War,” argued Robert Legvold, professor emeritus at Columbia University and director of the Carnegie’s Euro-Atlantic Security Initiative (EASI). Speaking at an event hosted by the Carnegie Moscow Center, Legvold examined the challenges presented by the current political climate in bilateral relations. He argued that this current downturn in relations, which started roughly in March 2014, can be understood as a “new Cold War” and explained that a new long-term strategic vision is needed to guide the two countries through this challenging period. Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin moderated.

Discussion Highlights

A New Cold War: While policymakers should be careful not to revert to creating Cold War-esque policies, there is a need to adopt the Russian practice of “calling things by their name,” Legvold said. As the recent developments in U.S.-Russian relations harken back to the early stages of the Cold War in the 1950s, it is appropriate to call this period a new Cold War, he argued. He outlined some of the similarities, including:

The fact that each side believes that the other side is, by its nature, entirely responsible for the situation at hand, as during the worsening of relations after the end of World War II.

A fundamental misreading of Vladimir Putin’s labeling of the collapse of the Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century,” which, like Khrushchev’s “we will bury you,” has come to be critical to interpreting Russian politics.

As a result, Legvold concluded, both sides have once again adopted a fundamental belief that nothing will change until something basic changes on the other side, and therefore anything short of a recalculation would do little to ameliorate the situation.



the creation of an inclusive and whole Euro-Atlantic security initiative from Lisbon to Vladivostok; stable change and mutual security around the Eurasian landmass, especially in light of an increasingly powerful China; the creation of a nuclear policy that recognizes newly emerging dangers; a joint retreat from the current remilitarization of the Eastern European front.



Robert Legvold

Robert Legvold is professor emeritus at Columbia University and director of the Carnegie’s Euro-Atlantic Security Initiative (EASI).

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, also chairs the research council and the Foreign and Security Policy Program.