Is U.S. Missile Defense Aimed at China?

The United States has been pressing South Korea to accept a very powerful radar that is allegedly intended for South Korea’s defense against North Korean ballistic missiles. However, North Korea is likely years away from building an intercontinental ballistic missile, and the radar is much more powerful than necessary for such a purpose. Is U.S. missile defense policy actually intended to defend against threats from China, rather than North Korea?

Carnegie hosted Theodore A. Postol to explain his research findings in answer to this question, joined by Tong Zhao as a discussant. Carnegie’s Toby Dalton moderated.

Theodore A. Postol

Theodore A. Postol is a professor emeritus of science, technology, and national security policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is an associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is the co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.