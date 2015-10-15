On Cybersecurity and Internet Governance

Carnegie’s Tim Maurer spoke at a panel at CyFy: The India Conference on Cyber Security and Internet Governance, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, India. The panel focused on internet governance and the transition of the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) from the U.S. government to a multi-stakeholder community. He was joined by a number of speakers, including representatives from ICANN, the China Academy of Social Science, and the Observer Research Foundation in India.

Discussion Highlights