On Cybersecurity and Internet Governance

Registration
Carnegie’s Tim Maurer spoke at a panel at CyFy: The India Conference on Cyber Security and Internet Governance, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, India. The panel focused on internet governance and the transition of the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) from the U.S. government to a multi-stakeholder community. He was joined by a number of speakers, including representatives from ICANN, the China Academy of Social Science, and the Observer Research Foundation in India.
Discussion Highlights
- About IANA: Panelists examined how the IANA transition has thrust internet governance into the global spotlight, and the larger and sensitive questions around the management and ownership of key internet infrastructure.
- On Global Conversations: Maurer spoke about how the Internet governance discussions had evolved in recent years and its relationship with diplomatic efforts focusing on international cybersecurity norms.
- Accountability: Panelists explained the different global perspectives on the future of internet governance and explored how internet governance regimes can be made accountable to the developing world while reducing the risk of government interference.
- Dialogue: At CyFy 2015, India and the United States announced the creation of a new track 1.5 cyber dialogue between the two countries.