event

Creating a New Medina: The Quest for Pakistan

Thu. November 5th, 2015
Washington, DC

Popular narratives regarding the creation of the Pakistani nation contend that the “idea” of Pakistan was insufficiently imagined. The partition of British India, and the creation of an independent Pakistan, was the unintended consequence of ill-fated attempts to secure the interests of Muslims within a united India.

A new book by Venkat Dhulipala, Creating a New Medina: State Power, Islam and the Quest for Pakistan in Colonial North India, reexamines the historical idea of Pakistan. Contrary to the received wisdom, Dhulipala argues that Pakistan was not simply a vague idea that serendipitously emerged as a nation-state, but was broadly conceived as a sovereign Islamic state—a new Medina. Dhulipala discussed his book, described by Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express as “arguably among the most important studies of the ideological origins of Pakistan published to date.” Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Venkat Dhulipala

Venkat Dhulipala is associate professor of History at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, specializing in the history of modern South Asia.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is an associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he works on the political economy of India.

Political ReformSouth AsiaIndiaPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Venkat Dhulipala