Online Q&A on the Middle East and North Africa

Michele Dunne, Joseph Bahout, and Perry Cammack participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ on November 19, 2015. The scholars discussed current trends in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as their backgrounds. This online Q&A is part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Click here to read the Reddit AMA.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and a senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Joseph Bahout

Joseph Bahout is a visiting scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. His research focuses on political developments in Lebanon and Syria, regional spillover from the Syrian crisis, and identity politics across the region.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is an associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on long-term regional trends and their implications for American foreign policy.