Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Asian Economy: Problems and Perspectives

Thu. January 14th, 2016
Moscow

On January 14, Carnegie Moscow Center’s Russia in the Asia Pacific Program hosted a meeting between the Russian China experts and Michael Pettis, a nonresident senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Asia program and a professor at Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management. Pettis is a world-famous expert in China’s economy, who specializes in Chinese financial markets.

The participants discussed both short and long-term challenges facing the Chinese economy and financial system. The need for structural economic reforms in modern China, the country’s internal debt, and slowed GDP growth were discussed as well. Mike Pettis also expressed his opinion on the key shortcomings of China’s economic system and possible scenarios for its “rebalancing” in the near future. Alexander Gabuev, chair of the Center’s the Asia Pacific Program, moderated.

Michael Pettis

Michael Pettis is is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program based in Beijing.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is a senior associate and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center. 

