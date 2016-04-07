event

A Vision for the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership

Thu. April 7th, 2016
Washington, DC

As the U.S. Department of the Treasury prepares to host the sixth annual U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue in mid-April, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Nathan Sheets discussed the importance of the United States’ economic partnership with India. Undersecretary Sheets previewed the upcoming bilateral dialogue and discussed the challenges and opportunities confronting the Indian economy, the importance of policies that support deeper capital markets to the Indian growth story, and new areas of potential collaboration between two of the world’s largest economies in the years ahead. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Nathan Sheets

Nathan Sheets was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for international affairs in September 2014. In this position, he serves as the senior official responsible for advising the secretary of the Treasury on international economic issues.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is senior associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he works on the political economy of India.

EconomyTradeForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
