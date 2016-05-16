event

On the New Arab Wars: Uprisings and Anarchy in the Middle East

Mon. May 16th, 2016
Washington, DC

Less than twenty-four months after the hope-filled Arab uprising, the popular movement had morphed into a dystopia of resurgent dictators, failed states, and civil wars. Marc Lynch’s new book, The New Arab Wars, is a profound illumination of the causes of this nightmare. It details the costs of the poor choices made by regional actors, delivers a scathing analysis of Western misreading of the conflict, and questions international interference that has stoked the violence. 

Carnegie hosted a discussion of the book’s main findings with Marc Lynch, moderated by Michele Dunne. A light lunch was provided from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. The discussion began at 12:30 p.m., with an introduction by Carnegie President William J. Burns.

Following the discussion, copies of the book were available for sale with signing by the author.

Marc Lynch

Marc Lynch is a nonresident senior associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and a senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Political ReformSecurityCivil SocietyMiddle EastNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Marc Lynch

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Marc Lynch was a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program where his work focuses on the politics of the Arab world.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.