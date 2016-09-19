event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

The United States and China After Presidential Election in the USA: What's Next?

Mon. September 19th, 2016
Moscow

Relations between the United States and China are rightly seen as the most important bilateral relationship of our time. Against the background of unprecedented economic interdependence, the strategic rivalry between the two superpowers of the twenty-first century is escalating on all fronts: from the South China Sea to space and cyberspace. 

The November presidential election in the United States promises to become a milestone that will determine the future of these relations. What is the American elite’s attitude toward the rise of China? What are the differences and similarities between the two main contenders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, on the issue?

Where does Russia stand as far as the Asian policies of the United States are concerned? Douglas Paal, Vice President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, former adviser to presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and one of the most esteemed experts on Asia in the United States, shared his views on the issues.

Carnegie’s Dimitri Trenin gave the opening remarks and Alexander Gabuev moderated.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin is director of Carnegie Moscow Center and chair of its Foreign and Security Policy Program.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is a senior associate and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaRussia
event speakers

Douglas H. Paal

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Program

Paal previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.