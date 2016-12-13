Should We Fear Russia?

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, there has been much talk of a new Cold War between Russia and the West. Russian President Vladimir Putin is widely seen as volatile, belligerent, and willing to use military force to get his way.

In his latest book, Dmitri Trenin, the longtime director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, explains why the Cold War analogy is misleading. Relations between the West and Russia are certainly bad and dangerous but, he argues, they are bad and dangerous in new ways. Trenin outlines the crucial differences, which make the current rivalry between Russia, the EU, and the United States more fluid and unpredictable. By unpacking the dynamics of this increasingly strained relationship, Trenin makes the case for handling Russia with pragmatism and care and cautions against simply giving into fear.

During the presentation of the book Dmitri Trenin spoke on these topics as well as on other significant issues in West-Russia relations.

Alexander Gabuev, Chair of the “Russia in the Asia-Pacific” program, moderated.

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin is director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and the chair of its Foreign and Security Policy Program.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is a senior associate and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.