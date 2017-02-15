Unleashing East South Asia

The economic potential of East South Asia, or the region spanning the Bay of Bengal, northeast India, and its adjoining areas, makes a strong case for regional integration. Nepal, Bhutan, and the Himalayan region were historically connected via Kolkata and Dhaka to the Bay of Bengal until the middle of the twentieth century. This legacy of economic and cultural connectivity is now being restored, requiring India and Bangladesh to play a leading role to develop cooperative mechanisms, such as the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicle Agreement, and offer preferential access to its sea ports for Nepalese and Bhutanese goods. Organizations like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) can play a key role in promoting integration in East South Asia.

Carnegie India hosted a private roundtable discussion on identifying opportunities for growth and development by viewing this region through new lenses. The discussion was led by Sujeev Shakya, chairman at the Nepal Economic Forum, and chaired by Constantino Xavier, a fellow at Carnegie India.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Along with noting Bhutan’s worries regarding the Motor Vehicle Agreement that seeks to institutionalize open borders in a calibrated manner, participants also discussed possible local opposition in border areas, from truck and other lobbies to the cartels themselves. Participants disagreed on the impact of political instability in Nepal on regional integration. Some argued that progress with Nepal, in policy terms, requires a favorable governance discourse and central stability. Participants also discussed the avenues for progress at decentralized levels of governance. Backlash Against ‘Foreigners’: Most importantly, participants discussed the need to strike a balance between greater mobility and political backlash against immigrants. Participants underlined the need to be sensitive to historical animosities as well as the strong ethnic consciousness widespread in the region, cautioning that when economic benefits of migration are slow to accrue, an antagonistic political reaction is immediate. Given the backlash against globalization, a participant suggested shifting the focus towards ensuring shared prosperity rather than greater migration by creating opportunities in different parts of South Asia.

This event summary was prepared by Sharanya Rajiv, an intern at Carnegie India.