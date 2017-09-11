Carnegie’s Tunisia Monitor project convened a day-long workshop in Tunis to discuss the issue of combating corruption in Tunisia. The workshop addressed four primary questions: what is corruption, what are the causes and impacts of corruption, how is corruption being addressed, and how can we address corruption in the future? Participants included representatives from Tunisian civil society organizations and international NGOs.

Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher and Sarah Yerkes moderated the discussion.

Following the workshop, Carnegie held a dinner to brief Tunisian officials and members of the diplomatic community on the outcomes of the workshop.