Combating Corruption in Tunisia

Mon. September 11th, 2017
Tunis, Tunisia

Carnegie’s Tunisia Monitor project convened a day-long workshop in Tunis to discuss the issue of combating corruption in Tunisia. The workshop addressed four primary questions: what is corruption, what are the causes and impacts of corruption, how is corruption being addressed, and how can we address corruption in the future? Participants included representatives from Tunisian civil society organizations and international NGOs.

Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher and Sarah Yerkes moderated the discussion.

Following the workshop, Carnegie held a dinner to brief Tunisian officials and members of the diplomatic community on the outcomes of the workshop.

event speakers

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.