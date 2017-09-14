event

Why Conventional Economic Wisdom on China Is Wrong, September, 14, 2017

Thu. September 14th, 2017
Washington, DC

Drawing on his recent book, Cracking the China Conundrum: Why Conventional Economic Wisdom Is Wrong – Oxford University Press, Carnegie Senior Fellow Yukon Huang highlighted the contradictions common in mainstream understanding of China’s economy. These include understanding China’s debt, rapid growth, corruption, trade, and investment tensions with the United States, and pressures for political liberalization and how these misunderstandings influence American policy. The discussion also focused on how the next Party Congress in October will deal with these issues and misunderstandings. Carnegie’s Douglas H. Paal moderated.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. 

Ambassador William J. Burns

Ambassador William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Yukon Huang

Yukon Huang is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

EconomyTradeEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Yukon Huang

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Huang is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program where his research focuses on China’s economy and its regional and global impact.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Douglas H. Paal

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Program

Paal previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.