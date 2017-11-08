event

Non-nuclear Weapons and the Risk of Nuclear War: A Chinese Perspective

Wed. November 8th, 2017
Washington, DC

The risk of a nuclear war is rising because of growing non-nuclear threats to nuclear weapons and their command-and-control systems. In a conventional war, such “entanglement” could lead to non-nuclear operations inadvertently threatening the opponent’s nuclear deterrent or being misinterpreted as preparations for nuclear use, potentially sparking catastrophic escalation. Carnegie will launch a new volume in which two leading scholars, Tong Zhao and Li Bin, present a first-of-its-kind Chinese perspective on this critical emerging risk. James Acton will moderate.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior fellow with the nuclear policy program and Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is a fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

James Acton

James Acton is co-director of the nuclear policy program and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

SecurityMilitaryNuclear PolicyArms ControlForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
