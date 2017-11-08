Non-nuclear Weapons and the Risk of Nuclear War: A Chinese Perspective

The risk of a nuclear war is rising because of growing non-nuclear threats to nuclear weapons and their command-and-control systems. In a conventional war, such “entanglement” could lead to non-nuclear operations inadvertently threatening the opponent’s nuclear deterrent or being misinterpreted as preparations for nuclear use, potentially sparking catastrophic escalation. Carnegie will launch a new volume in which two leading scholars, Tong Zhao and Li Bin, present a first-of-its-kind Chinese perspective on this critical emerging risk. James Acton will moderate.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior fellow with the nuclear policy program and Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is a fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

James Acton

James Acton is co-director of the nuclear policy program and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.