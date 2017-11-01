Trends and Flash Points in EU-Russia Security Relations under Putin 4.0

Carnegie Moscow Center hosted a discussion of the trends and flash points in EU-Russia security relations. Tomáš Valášek, director of Carnegie Europe, presented his ideas on key challenges for EU-Russian relations. Carnegie.ru editor in chief Alexander Baunov moderated the discussion.

Speaker

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe

Moderator

Alexander Baunov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center and editor in chief of Carnegie.ru.

The event was organized as part of “Minimizing the Risk of an East-West Collision: Practical Ideas on European Security” project, supported by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.