Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Trends and Flash Points in EU-Russia Security Relations under Putin 4.0

Wed. November 1st, 2017
Moscow

Carnegie Moscow Center hosted a discussion of the trends and flash points in EU-Russia security relations. Tomáš Valášek, director of Carnegie Europe, presented his ideas on key challenges for EU-Russian relations. Carnegie.ru editor in chief Alexander Baunov moderated the discussion. 

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe

Alexander Baunov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center and editor in chief of Carnegie.ru.

The event was organized as part of “Minimizing the Risk of an East-West Collision: Practical Ideas on European Security” project, supported by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Alexander Baunov

Senior Fellow, Editor-in-Chief, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Baunov is a senior fellow and editor-in-chief at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Tomáš Valášek

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Valášek was director of Carnegie Europe and a senior fellow, where his research focused on security and defense, transatlantic relations, and Europe’s Eastern neighborhood.