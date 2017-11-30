U.S. Nuclear Policy Under the Trump Administration

The Trump administration’s developing nuclear policy review is receiving particular attention as global anxieties rise over Iran and North Korea. Although the review will not be released until the end of 2017, the administration has indicated that it views nuclear deterrence as central to U.S. national security. To this end, President Trump has said he wants to reallocate significant resources toward further developing the U.S. arsenal. An expanded nuclear program would mark a pivot from the Obama administration, which increased nuclear funding while also taking additional steps to limit the circumstances under which the United States would contemplate the use of nuclear weapons.

Carnegie Senior Fellow Li Bin moderated a discussion with George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment. They assessed the current status of the nuclear policy review and the geopolitical implications of the Trump administration’s anticipated plans for the U.S. nuclear complex. This event was off the record.

The Absence of a Coherent Nuclear Strategy: A panelist argued that the Trump administration’s nuclear policy lacks a coherent and unified strategy. They stated that the upcoming nuclear policy review is an opportunity for the administration to clarify its views on current nuclear dynamics and identify key regional issues to address. The discussant said the lack of strategy has hampered progress on nuclear weapons agreements with countries like North Korea, Iran, and Russia.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the technology and international affairs program, the nuclear policy program, and the South Asia program.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior fellow with the nuclear policy program and Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.​