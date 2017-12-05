event
Tunisia’s Corruption Contagion

Tue. December 5th, 2017
Brussels

Corruption in Tunisia has become endemic. Despite numerous legal measures and civil society initiatives working to fight it, corruption has become more pervasive today than before the Arab Spring. For Tunisia’s democratic transition to survive, the country must simultaneously address the kleptocracy of the previous regime and the emergence of everyday citizens engaging in and benefitting from corrupt practices—which range from participating in informal economies to access food on the one hand, to weapons smuggling, human trafficking, and supporting terrorism on the other. Can Tunisia’s government and civil society win this fight? What steps can the EU take to support the country’s anticorruption efforts?

Carnegie Europe hosted a public event with Sarah Yerkes to discuss the findings of her latest paper, coauthored by Carnegie Vice President for Studies Marwan Muasher, “Tunisia’s Corruption Contagion: A Transition at Risk”. Yerkes was joined by Ons Ben Abdelkarim and Michael Köhler. Carnegie’s Marc Pierini moderated.

Ons Ben Abdelkarim

Ons Ben Abdelkarim is the country representative in Tunisia for Expectation State.

Michael Köhler

Michael Köhler is the director for EU-Neighbourhood Policy at the Directorate-General for Development Cooperation of the European Commission.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.