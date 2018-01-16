Putin and the Politics of History

Few modern Russian leaders have manipulated popular perceptions of history and memory as effectively as President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s knack for embracing Russian national greatness and stoking anti-Western grievances is on full display as the country gears up for the March 2018 presidential election, which is widely expected to lead to an eventual transition to the post-Putin era.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conversation with Moscow-based foreign correspondent Shaun Walker as he discussed his new book, The Long Hangover: Putin’s New Russia and the Ghosts of the Past.

Shaun Walker

Shaun Walker is the Moscow correspondent for the Guardian and has reported from Russia for more than a decade.

Andrew Weiss

Andrew Weiss is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.