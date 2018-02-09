event

Decentralization in Tunisia

Fri. February 9th, 2018
Dar el Marsa, Tunis

Tunisia is in the middle of a major decentralization effort, both through the mechanism of the country’s first-ever municipal elections (currently scheduled for May 6, 2018) and through the drafting of a local collectivities law. Carnegie’s Tunisia Monitor project convened a day-long workshop that brought together civil society actors and international organizations working on decentralization to discuss the goals of Tunisia’s efforts and how to achieve them.

In the final session of the day, discussants were joined by Minister of Local Affairs and the Environment Riadh Mouakher, as well as several members of parliament, to discuss the role of the Tunisian government in carrying out decentralization.

Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher and Sarah Yerkes moderated the discussion.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

