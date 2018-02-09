Decentralization in Tunisia

Tunisia is in the middle of a major decentralization effort, both through the mechanism of the country’s first-ever municipal elections (currently scheduled for May 6, 2018) and through the drafting of a local collectivities law. Carnegie’s Tunisia Monitor project convened a day-long workshop that brought together civil society actors and international organizations working on decentralization to discuss the goals of Tunisia’s efforts and how to achieve them.

In the final session of the day, discussants were joined by Minister of Local Affairs and the Environment Riadh Mouakher, as well as several members of parliament, to discuss the role of the Tunisian government in carrying out decentralization.

Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher and Sarah Yerkes moderated the discussion.