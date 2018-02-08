Putin 4.0: Do Russians Want Change?

With the Russian presidential elections less than two months away, there is no question about the outcome. Yet there is far less certainty about what is actually on the minds of the Russian people and how they feel about the status quo. The Carnegie Moscow Center and the independent Russian polling organization Levada Center recently conducted a country-wide opinion poll and a series of focus groups seeking to understand the extent of bottom-up pressure for change on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fourth term.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conversation with Andrei Kolesnikov about the surprising findings of these efforts.

Andrei Kolesnikov

Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow and the chair of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Andrew S. Weiss

Andrew S. Weiss is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow him on Twitter @AndrewSWeiss.