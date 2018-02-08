event

Putin 4.0: Do Russians Want Change?

Thu. February 8th, 2018
Washington, DC

With the Russian presidential elections less than two months away, there is no question about the outcome. Yet there is far less certainty about what is actually on the minds of the Russian people and how they feel about the status quo. The Carnegie Moscow Center and the independent Russian polling organization Levada Center recently conducted a country-wide opinion poll and a series of focus groups seeking to understand the extent of bottom-up pressure for change on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fourth term.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conversation with Andrei Kolesnikov about the surprising findings of these efforts.

Political ReformForeign PolicyRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Andrei Kolesnikov

Former Senior Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.