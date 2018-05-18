In his new book, The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America, Yale historian Timothy Snyder chronicles the troubling path of post-Cold War history that has led to the current state of global democratic crisis. Snyder focuses intensively on Russia and its political evolution but also broadens his canvas to examine on challenges to democracy in the United States and Europe. Snyder presented the main arguments of his book and engaged in a discussion with moderator, Thomas Carothers, and with the audience.

Timothy Snyder

Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin professor of history at Yale University.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is a senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.