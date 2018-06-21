event
In Conversation with A. Wess Mitchell

Thu. June 21st, 2018
Brussels

Carnegie Europe was honored to host a policy discussion on transatlantic relations featuring U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs A. Wess Mitchell. The Assistant Secretary delivered keynote remarks, followed by a conversation with Tomáš Valášek, director of Carnegie Europe.

A transcript of Wess Mitchell’s speech is available here.

A. Wess Mitchell

A. Wess Mitchell is the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. He is responsible for diplomatic relations with 50 countries in Europe and Eurasia, and with NATO, the EU, and the OSCE.

Tomáš Valášek

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @valasekt.

Carnegie Europe is grateful to the United States Mission to the European Union for their role in organizing this event.

