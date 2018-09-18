The Global Rise of Identity Politics

Building on his landmark works on the development of political order, Francis Fukuyama argues in his new book, Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment, that global politics are coming to be dominated by identity rather than ideology.

He highlights the powerful craving of individuals in countries all around the world for recognition of their identity and the widespread resentment of perceived affronts to their dignity. His canvas is wide, covering the evolution of politics in many parts of the developing world while giving significant attention to the crisis of democracy in the United States and Europe. In this session, Professor Fukuyama presented the main arguments of his book and engaged in a discussion with the moderator, Thomas Carothers, and the audience.

Francis Fukuyama

Francis Fukuyama is Olivier Nomellini senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), and the Mosbacher director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law. He is professor (by courtesy) of political science.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In that capacity he oversees all of the research programs at Carnegie. He also directs the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program.