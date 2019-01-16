A Conversation With Tunis Mayor Abderrahim

Carnegie’s Sarah Yerkes moderated a discussion with Tunis Mayor Souad Abderrahim, the first female, democratically-elected mayor of Tunis. Abderrahim discussed the importance of finding solutions for problems facing Tunisia’s youth through local and regional infrastructure projects. She explained the need to find balance between Tunisia’s regions during the decentralization process. She also discussed resistance to progress on women’s issues within both men and women. She expressed pride in Tunisia’s democratic transition, and stressed the critical role of cities and municipalities for future economic development in Tunisia.

Souad Abderrahim

Souad Abderrahim is a Tunisian politician. She was elected as the mayor of Tunis, Tunisia's capital, on July 3, 2018. She is a member of the Ennahda Movement, and the first woman to serve as Tunis's mayor.

Sarah Yerkes

Sarah Yerkes is a fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.