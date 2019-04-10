A Journey to the Caucasus

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and their breakaway territories constitute one of the most diverse and challenging regions on earth. In recent years, the South Caucasus has captured international attention due to a series of unresolved conflicts, disputes between the West and Russia, and the region’s role as an energy transport corridor to Europe.

In the new and updated edition of The Caucasus, Carnegie Europe senior fellow Thomas de Waal introduces the reader to this fascinating and little-understood region. The book provides an authoritative guide to Transcaucasia’s multilayered history, ethnic complexity, and the three conflicts that have blighted local development after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Carnegie Europe was pleased to host a public event to mark the Brussels launch of The Caucasus: An Introduction 2nd Edition. The author was joined by Tomáš Valášek, director of Carnegie Europe.

Thomas de Waal

Thomas de Waal is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region. Follow him on Twitter @Tom_deWaal.

Tomáš Valášek

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @valasekt.