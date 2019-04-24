Transatlantic Relations and European Security: The German Perspective

Registration for this event is now closed. For further information, please contact Christina Gallagher at cgallagher@ceip.org.

In a time of worsening security in the neighborhood and uncertainty about relations with the United States, traditional European alliances are beginning to falter. Berlin continues to stress its firm commitment to the European project, but its rhetoric is not always in line with reality. Meanwhile, German public opinion not only remains cautious of a more active role in international affairs but is also growing increasingly skeptical of transatlantic relations.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to host a public discussion on the latest edition of THE BERLIN PULSE, Körber-Stiftung’s flagship report on German foreign policy. The publication showcases analyses by prominent global thought-leaders alongside German public opinions on today’s most pressing international challenges.

Nora Müller, executive director international affairs at Körber-Stiftung, will kick off the discussion with a short presentation of THE BERLIN PULSE, followed by a panel debate featuring Ambassador Michael Flügger, permanent representative of Germany to the EU’s Political and Security Committee; Douglas D. Jones, deputy permanent representative and deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Mission to NATO; and Pauline Massart, deputy head of the CEIS Brussels office. Tomáš Valášek, director of Carnegie Europe, will moderate.

This event is organized in partnership with Körber-Stiftung.

Michael Flügger

Michael Flügger is the permanent representative of Germany to the EU’s Political and Security Committee.

Douglas D. Jones

Douglas D. Jones is the deputy permanent representative and deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Mission to NATO.

Pauline Massart

Pauline Massart is the deputy head of the CEIS Brussels office and vice president for outreach and operations at Women in International Security (WIIS) Brussels. Follow her on Twitter @PaulineMassartW.

Nora Müller

Nora Müller is the executive director of international affairs at Körber-Stiftung. Follow her on Twitter @MuellerNora.

Tomáš Valášek

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @valasekt.