What the U.S.- China Tech Wars Mean For Main Street

Online registration for this event is now closed. Watch the livestream at 12:00 P.M.

The U.S.-China tariff war may soon conclude. But the “trade war” may give way to a “tech war” as regulators and firms battle over emerging technologies, standards, and whether America or China will dominate the industries of the future. But outside Washington, the relationship between Chinese and American business is complex and changing fast.

Join Carnegie for a conversation with former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who has seen this relationship from three sides: as the chairman of Gateway computers, as a venture capitalist, and as the Republican governor of Michigan, where he led an innovative relationship with China as Michigan's economy became increasingly defined by technology. In this timely conversation, Snyder will discuss America’s technology interaction with China from the inside out.

This event inaugurates a new stream of work at Carnegie on the connections in Asia between local communities and global trends.

Rick Snyder

Rick Snyder served as the 48th Governor of Michigan from 2011 to 2018. During his time in office he spearheaded Michigan’s economic revitalization program, helping the state to become a national and regional leader in private sector job creation.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington, Beijing, and New Delhi on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia.