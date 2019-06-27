Algeria: Facing the Moment of Truth?

Hundreds of thousands of Algerians took the streets this spring to protest against a fifth term for 82-year-old president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. After weeks of demonstrations and pressure from the military, the long-standing president resigned—yet peaceful protesters have not quietened down. Algerians demand political reform and a civilian-led transition to democracy, but what happens next remains unclear. Will the military comply with popular demands or quell the protests? What is the role of the opposition? And how might these changes impact Europe?

Carnegie Europe, in collaboration with the Carnegie Middle East Center (CMEC) and the Elcano Royal Institute, hosted an event to discuss the potential scenarios and outcomes of Algeria’s transition. Carnegie Middle East Center’s resident scholar Dalia Ghanem led a discussion featuring Haizam Amirah-Fernández from Elcano and Algerian analysts Amel Belaïd and Omar Benderra. Carnegie Europe visiting scholar Marc Pierini moderated.

Haizam Amirah-Fernández

Haizam Amirah-Fernández is a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute and associate professor at IE University. Follow him on Twitter @HaizamAmirah.

Amel Belaïd

Amel Belaïd is an oil and gas consultant and founder of APOTHEOX Business Services. Follow her on Twitter @amelbelaid.

Omar Benderra

Omar Benderra is an economist and member of Algeria Watch.

Dalia Ghanem

Dalia Ghanem is a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center. Follow her on Twitter @DaliaZinaGhanem.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @MarcPierini1.