Tensions between the world’s superpowers are mounting in Washington and Beijing. But between these hubs of high-level politics, an entirely new reality is emerging between China and the state of California, which have built deep and interdependent socioeconomic exchanges that reverberate across the globe. These interactions make California a microcosm of the twenty-first century relationship between these two strategic competitors.

Matt Sheehan will discuss his new book, The Transpacific Experiment: How China and California Collaborate and Compete for our Future. Carnegie’s Evan Feigenbaum will moderate.

This event is co-sponsored by the Paulson Institute.

Matt Sheehan

Matt Sheehan is a fellow in the Paulson Institute’s Think Tank, where he leads the MacroPolo team’s work on U.S.-China technology related issues. He was formerly the China correspondent for The Huffington Post.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington, Beijing and New Delhi on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia.